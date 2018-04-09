Select Page

The Pensblog Bracket Challenge

Hello, folk’s, and welcome to the Postseasonblog.

This year, for shits, gigs, and bragging rights, we’re setting up a league for the NHL’s Bracket Challenge.

It’s all pretty straight forward: join our league, pick the winner of each series until you have a Cup champion, and submit your bracket.

This league isn’t without incentive, though.  Along with bragging rights among Penguins Twitter, we’re going to send the winner a shirt of their choosing from our store.

Our league can be found here:

https://bracketchallenge.nhl.com/leagues/the-pensblog-bracket-challenge

The only stipulation we have is that you use your Twitter handle as your bracket name.  It’s just the best way for us to contact the winner when the playoffs end.

Got it?  Good.

Other than that, good luck and LGP.

