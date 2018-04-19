Sidney Crosby becomes Pens' all-time leader in playoff points after goal (VIDEO)

Select Page

Sidney Crosby becomes Pens&#039; all-time leader in playoff points after goal (VIDEO)

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has some tough competition, but he’s clearly one of the best players in franchise history — along with teammate Evgeni Malkin, and former greats Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

The numbers indicate that as well, as Crosby passed Lemieux in total playoff points with a second-period goal in Wednesday’s game.

That goal gave Crosby 173 playoff points, which is ridiculous. That’s why he’s the face of the NHL, and, even though some may disagree, he’s still the best hockey player on the planet.

