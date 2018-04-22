3:00 PM EST. NBC

PITTSBURGH LEADS SERIES 3-2

Note: The following words and phrases were once again written by noted good boy Rez.

During the last two season, in which the Penguins have won 8 straight series and back to back Stanley Cups I’ve been worried two, maybe 3 times (Tampa game 7, Ottawa game 7 and maybe sorta Caps game 7)

This is not one of those times.

The Pens are the better team here; there is no question about that. Game 5’s happen. They will happen again in this playoff run. I can direct you to myriad hockey ref boxscores of dumbass games the Pens lost where they should have won (and a bunch they won where they should have lost).

Every Flyer goal was a direct result of dumb Pengs mistakes. A failed clear, neutral zone turnover, puck bounces off leg and leg gets yelled at.

Brian Dumoulin yelling at his leg is the best thing to happen during the 2018 playoffs pic.twitter.com/H7NUePXnMe — DL (@davelozo) April 21, 2018

Stupid leg. (puck shoulda been cleared before that though so ya know fuck it)

The Pens and Flyers have now played 9 times this season. The Pens are 7-2. You don’t go 9-0 in the NHL or any professional league because professionals.

Yes losing sucks. Yes the WFC will be rocking early on with drunk asses looking for an excuse to yell. And, yes, the Pens will show up, play anaconda choke the life out of you hockey and close this bitch out.

Book it.

Lines:

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust