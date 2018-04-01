GAMEDAY 80: The Champs Are Here

PPG PAINTS ARENA – PITTSBURGH, PA

7:30 PM EST. NBCSN

For the 12th season in a row there will be playoff hockey in Pittsburgh, PA.

So let’s go ahead and get started right now.

The Caps are in town for a nationally broadcast showdown with seeding implications galore. While it’s unlikely the Pens snag the Metro title from the Caps (though not impossible) securing home ice from CBJ or Philly is certainly of importance.

Most of the time I would tell you home ice is bullshit, but the Pens have been far and away a better team at the paint can so shit it can’t hurt.

Last night the Pens boat raced Montreal 5-2 but looked sloppy af while they did it. At one point the Pens just sat on the bench and allowed every one of Habs players to attempt a breakaway on Matt Murray. Despite Jacques Martin clamoring that this was “Fucking Stupid” Mike Sullivan allowed it because rest is important and sometimes trying is bullshit.

Tonight, however, they probably won’t do that because they shouldn’t. That’s a little thing we call coaching.

LINES:

Maybe Desmith tonight? idk idk

Caps:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Burakovsky-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Eller-Smith Pelly

Stephenson-Beagle-Connolly

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Jerabek

Holtby-Grubauer

That’s a defense, woof.

Sunday night hockey. Only 3 games to go until the slate is wiped clean. Get your mind right.

Go Pens