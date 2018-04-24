Buckle up, bitches. We’re doing it again!

Look, if you didn’t see this rematch coming from a mile away then you’re taking crazy pills. Even when the Caps found themselves down 2-0 to the big, bad Blue Jackets (i.e. the team that tries to intimidate their opponents by firing off a stupid ass fake cannon whenever they score a goal), I had zero doubt in mind that the Caps wouldn’t pull off a comeback. That’s what they do. Just when you think they’re dead in the first round, Ovechkin and company feed off of the emotion of the Rock The Red assholes and propel their way to the second round of the playoffs – regardless of what that doofus faced idiot John Tortorella guarantees.

John Tortorella: “We’re going to be back here for Game 7.” — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) April 21, 2018

Then, we all know what happens next. They lose to Pittsburgh. Or quite frankly, whoever else they play in the second round. But ever since Gary Bettman decided to change the playoff format a few years back like an asshole, it’s typically the been the Penguins. And don’t get me wrong, this year will be no different. You’re about to witness the Penguins ruin the Capitals’ season for the third straight year in a row. It never gets old. Especially when you have morons like Grant Paulsen already chirping with his twitter fingers minutes after the Capitals finished off the Blue Jackets.

The #Caps are ready for the #Pens. Time to exercise some demons. See you at Capital One Arena. pic.twitter.com/lZUo4sUjNL — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 24, 2018

Also, just as an FYI, Grant doesn’t live in the past so apparently he forgets how this typically unfolds.

I can’t hear you over the division that was just won. I don’t live in the past. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 2, 2018

Guess we’ll just have to remind him again. Sad.

As for the series itself, word on the street is it’s set to begin either Thursday or Saturday in D.C.

Wizards play Game 6 at home on Friday, so Caps/Pens Game 1 is either Thursday or Saturday. — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) April 24, 2018

Finally, as a reminder, be sure to look out for the series preview, which will be coming out in the next few days courtesy of the OG Rich Miller (@atrichmiller).

In the meantime, enjoy some videos (and feel free to share any and all to ruin a Capitals fan’s day).

LET’S. GO. PENS.

.

P.S. – Fuck Matt Niskanen. I still haven’t forgotten about that concussion he gave Sidney Crosby last year in the playoffs, and you shouldn’t have either. Hope he steps on a lego every time he walks for the next two weeks.

P.P.S. – I had the death, taxes, and beating the Capitals joke fired up and ready to go before every other asshole on twitter (Cc: Penguins Jesus) fired it off. By the way, I know it’s not that good of a joke, but I’m going to continue to use it for eternity.

.

