Criticizing Evgeni Malkin is unpatriotic and Pittsburgh always owns Washington

I love the Pens fans who are applauding Malkin’s throwing of a stick into an opposing team bench. Stay classy, Pittsburgh #ALLCAPS — Hayley Keenan (@BackstrokeBlond) April 2, 2018

I must plead temporary insanity for the 9,000+ triggered numbskulls who staged a social media circle jerk on the meaningless occasion of the Capitals clinching the division on Pittsburgh ice, or cut themselves indignantly over Evgeni Malkin’s harmless stick flip into the Washington bench.

Caps’ fans predictably reacted this way on April 1st – April Fool’s Day – a day specifically created for them. Leave it to Caps’ fans for inflating the merits of a Metropolitan Division banner or inflating the gravity of tempers flaring on the ice. Malkin and Oshie collide. Oshie’s stick falls. Malkin flips it into the Caps’ bench. They fight. No one got hurt. Yawn.

What was abnormal was Evgeny Kuznetsov on the Washington bench shouting at Malkin in Russian. In the span of less than a minute, Malkin defended our Great Nation and showed everyone that he is a true American hero.

Malkin on Kuznetsov: “Kuzy spoke Russian. I don’t know why he started speaking to me in Russian. I don’t like that. You aren’t on the ice. It’s my problem. I took the penalty. Oshie was mad. We decided to fight. But you can’t speak with me if you’re sitting on the bench.” — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) April 2, 2018

We are thePensblog, not thePoliticsblog, but pause for a moment and think about the times we live in and how our Great Nation is crying out for leadership. You won’t find that on the ice in Washington, Capitol Hill or the White House. Every day brings more sad news of a deepening investigation into possible Russian tampering in our national politics.

Yet out of the crucible of tribulation, when rogue states attack our Great Nation, America always fights back and true American heroes emerge.

Yorktown, 1781

Gettysburg, 1863

Midway, 1942

The Cold War, 1945-1991 (when we ripped Soviet Russia’s sac off)

PPG Paints Arena, April 1, 2018.

Evgeni Malkin emphatically rebuked Kuznetsov for having the gall to speak Russian while representing Washington on American soil. This arrogant Russian infiltration … Is this belligerent, treasonous conduct not the very essence of what is being investigated? Also, Malkin emphatically rebuked Kuznetsov for hiding on the bench and chirping. What a cowardly scrub. As TLC succintly defined it:

A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me

Hangin’ out the passenger side

Of his best friend’s ride

Trying to holla at me

Most importantly, we reached out to an old hand from the blogging wars, Pensblog Charlie, whose talented tongue was much appreciated during our organization’s nascent days. Charlie speaks five languages and in fact, his mother tongue is Russian. He reviewed the many tapes of Malkin yelling at Kuznetsov and sent us this transcript of what #71 said:

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; … and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

Malkin risked his own life and his family’s life to escape serfdom in a post-Soviet Russian hockey gulag in 2006 to come to our Great Nation. In the spirit of righteous, true-blue collar Pittsburghers, Malkin helped out Washington’s equipment manager by flipping Oshie’s stick back to the bench while the ungrateful traitors in Washington on and off the ice paint Malkin as a villain. What reactionary crap.

If Malkin’s stirring oath of allegiance to our Great Nation doesn’t make you stand up, salute the Stars and Stripes and want to run through a brick wall with Malkin to take back our country, then maybe YOU’RE part of the Russian espionage/influence problem and just as guilty as Kuznetsov and deserve to be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller immediately.

The center of power of this Great Nation long ago shifted from Washington to Pittsburgh. Whether in the springs of 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2016, 2017 and assuredly 2018, Pittsburgh always crushes Washington. Look around you. When you woke up yesterday morning, Pittsburgh even stood alone as the only undefeated team in Major League Baseball.

Take back your Great Nation, America.

Look to the example of Evgeni Malkin. American hero and the true #MAGA…

#MalkinAmericaGreatAgain!