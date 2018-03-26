This Sweet Old Lady Was Not Impressed With Brandon Manning’s Goal Today

To be fair, you probably weren’t very impressed with Brandon Manning’s goal either. Do you think Marj (let’s be honest, she looks like a goddamn Marj) was upset due to the fact that Matt Murray let up a relatively soft goal from the top of the face-off circle without anyone impeding his vision?

Or do you think it was due to the fact that Malkin didn’t skate back in time to prevent Brandon Manning’s one-timer from going in the net because Matt Murray wasn’t playing his angles correctly?

I think a Pens chalkboard is coming on PHN Extra. Malkin let Brandon Manning outskate him. Let that sink in — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) March 25, 2018

Perhaps we’ll find out soon enough on the next installment of “Pens Chalkboard” courtesy of long-time Pensblog reader Dan Kingerski (aka Mud Boonshine).

All in all, though, it was a 10/10 bird from everyone’s newest favorite Pittsburgh Penguins fan Marj.

P.S. – Imagine being a sports fan where people cheered while Michael Irvin laid motionless on the middle football field after sustaining a career-ending neck injury, where people booed Santa Claus and threw snowballs at him during a football game, and where a man once ate a piece of horse shit after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, then hinting that Pittsburgh fans are classless because a sweet, innocent old lady flipped the bird at a hockey player.

Never change, Sam.

But wait, there’s more!

Stay classy,Pittsburgh — Joe Camp (@JoeCamp1111) March 25, 2018

And they say Philly is classy — Kerry from Philly Nation🦅🏆🏒 (@Flyers4Life74) March 25, 2018

Someone should probably tell Alexis her name is Marj.

Stay unoriginal, Philadelphia.

