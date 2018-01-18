RECAP 47: Pacific Coast Party

As the Penguins embark on their final of three trips way out west, they opened Game 47 on a high note, having won 4 of their last 4, rocketing them up the standings and into a playoff slot.

And while games against Western Conference teams don’t weigh nearly as much as games against Eastern Conference foes, this trip, just one game in, can’t end soon enough.

That’s not because the Penguins lost last night. No. It’s because the Pacific Time Zone is a crock of shit.

Last night’s affair in Anaheim was one of the best played hockey games of this aging season. It had everything. But what rational being wants to stay up for a 10:15 PM puck drop?

Just imagine living on the west coast. By the time you wake up every morning, literally everything that is going to happen for the day has already happened. And if you’re one of those people that needs to call an East Coast company as soon as you start your day? You’re a selfish prick bothering someone on their lunch break. That’s blatant disregard for someone else’s well-being. Period.

In a nutshell, that sums up this game.

The Penguins seemed to be rolling and seemingly got their shit done and over with early on, taking the lead at the end of the first. But the Ducks, while the Pens were on their lunch break in this metaphor, capitalized with 3 quick strikes to put the game out to pasture before adding a 4th late on.

The Penguins played well, too. But going down 4-1 before the 3rd period even started is too much for even this team playing the way that they’re playing to overcome. Even ignoring that the Pens gave up 4 in the 2nd, it was a very even game that you’d expect from two teams desperate to scrape together any and all points that they can. Both goalies, despite giving up a combined 7 goals, were magnificent. Can’t help but think there would’ve been a lot more twine tickling had Gibson and Jarry been anyone else.

But, regardless of any positive spin you can put on this, the Penguins still had their 4 game winning streak snapped. They still sit just 1 point clear of the Islanders for the last Wild Card slot. They’ve still played more games than any of the teams vying for a playoff spot in the Metro. They also still have a chance to hop right back on that winning horse in like 16 minutes in LA tonight against another Pacific team in a similar position as themselves.

Cole a scratch for like the 95th straight game. Jarry and DeSmith worked as the goaltending tandem after Murr returned home to Ontario to be with his family after the passing of his father.

The entire Pensblog staff offers our sincere condolences to Matt Murray’s family on the news that Matt’s father, James, has passed. Our thoughts are with his family. — The Pensblog (@Pensblog) January 17, 2018

FIRST PERIOD

By and large, the 1st 20 minutes were all about the goaltenders. Jarry and Gibby were particularly brilliant in their duel. As both squads exchanged powerplay chances in the first half of the opening frame, neither squad had a better penalty killer than their respective goalies.

No abacus in the world to count the amount of odd man rushes generated and it was probably the most entertaining period of hockey of the season that didn’t involve scoring.

Until 1:34 left.

While Hagelin’s scoring may have been down nonexistent before Christmas, his ability to knock a team on its ass with his forechecking hasn’t dried up and was on full display on the opener, forcing a turnover that Hornqvist corralled and dished to 71 to walk out, turn and bury one behind Gibson. 1-0

Won’t see a better forecheck than that. Bieksa is left with just one option as Rakell cycles it down to him: defer to Cam Fowler. Hagelin’s speed presence coupled with Bieksa’s slow play gave Hags the read to just chase down Fowler to the point that Hornqvist didn’t need to pinch below the hash marks to level Fowler. By the time he settled the grenade down, it was already on Hags’ stick to feed Big Dick Pat.

SECOND PERIOD

With the way these goalies performed in the first, a reasonable person without a gambling problem would’ve bet on Malkin’s goal being the lone goal of the game.

But the Ducks had other plans in the 2nd with 3 goals over a 5:07 span.

The first came in transition. Getzlaf collected the puck at the Pens blue line by himself. As the rest of the Pens forwards tracked back into the zone, Letang knew he could step up on Getzlaf. But no one picked up Perry on the far side, so that’s where the puck went. That dickhead bodied up and shielded the puck from Dumo long enough for the Ducks to get reinforcements into the zone. Every Penguin went towards Perry, opening up the feed up high to the point. Beauchemin eventually had enough space to tee one up and rip the equalizer towards the traffic in front, with Rakell getting the high tip. 1-1

Just 85 seconds later, the Ducks would take the lead. Again, it was Phil and Guentzel getting caught, this time on the cycle. Ritchie went to work in his kitchen behind the net, drawing in Hunwick as Henrique found a soft area in the faceoff circle to take a pass and get it on net. Jarry was able to make the save through the mass of bodies, but as it got worked back behind the net, he got caught up with Guentzel just long enough for Henrique to slip in an easy wraparound. 2-1

But about 2.5 minutes later, the Pens lethal PP would get another chance. If there was ever a time for them to score like they have been, it was right then. Instead, it was Anaheim. Working the left side of the ice, Phil and Hornqvist combined for a 10 beller in front of Gib. Anaheim got it clear, Letang went to collect, but then the wheels fell off. The play broke down in the neutral zone. Letang knew he had to sit back with Silfverberg lurking, but the Swede was able to fend off 58 and turn the clearance into a breakaway for Chris Wagner for the shorty. 3-1

The Pens kept pressing and tilting the ice a bit to their favor. But again, the Ducks caught them on the break with the Pens 4th line on the ice. Reaves would work the puck up high to Maatta instead of moving it down low to Sheahan. Six of one, half dozen of the other. Maatta’s shot got blocked and Kase took off after the ricocheted puck to go one on one with Jarry. Slick move in the end with 92 seconds left. 4-1

THIRD PERIOD

A 4-1 third period deficit does not a good thing make. But as the Pens PP stalled in the 2nd, they did not in the 3rd and made this shit interesting for the last 5 minutes of the tilt.

First, just 26 seconds after Perry got locked in his cage for interfering with Letang, Vintage Phil! struck on a Vintage Crosby pass. 4-2

A little over 5 minutes later, Bieksa and Malkin would get into each other’s mouths with the former getting hit with an extra 2 minutes. Just seconds after the Pens 4th man advantage started, Antoine Vermette was off on another shorthanded breakaway after some miscommunication between 81 and 4 at the blueline. Could not have been any closer to being 5-2, but….

Thirty seconds later, the Pens would cut the lead to one. Guentzel got the duty of top PP unit with Gene in the box and he made the most of it, finding the same soft little area Henrique found in the circle to beat Gibson short side. Unreal passing exchange between Phil and Sid though to open up the area for Bake. 4-3

At even strength in the 3rd, the Penguins accounted for 22 of the 31 total attempted shots. Scoring effects had a lot to do with it, but they were burying the Ducks in their own zone in the 3rd and especially once they made it a 1 goal game. The Ducks best player this season was up to the task though, making save after save, including one on Sheary with a yawning 4×6 as well as a handful while the Pens had the extra skater out with under 2 to play. Got a little help from Manson and his post, but when all was said and done, Krampus Lindholm hit the empty net with about a second left to seal what was already sealed. 5-3

Game.

NOTES

Another 2 points for Crosby, bringing him to 3G-10A in his last 5 games and one goal shy of 400 for his career. Get real.

Pens PP continues to shine.

Sprong only played 8:33 last night, including no shifts after the 15:50 mark of the 2nd period. May mean we get to see the recently called up Dea Man in LA.

For those asking, the NBC broadcast showed Sprong on the bench after the empty net goal. So health presumably wasn’t an issue for him tonight. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) January 18, 2018

LA tonight before heading to San Jose Saturday and getting the fuck out of Cali. Another 10 PM start. LGP.