GAMEDAY 49: SNL

SAP CENTER – SAN JOSE, CA
8:00 PM EST. ATTP
Coming off a brilliant effort by Casey DeSmith the Pens are poised to take 2 out of 3 on this quick West Coast swing.
All of a sudden the Pens have won 6 out of 8, big guns are starting to produce, and this team might just not be a steaming pile of garbage after all. (whispers) they might even be good.
Former Pen Paul Martin’s former team tonight.
Lines:
Jultz is alive. Pens will be back on their bullshit.
Shorks
Enjoy your Saturday night. You’ll be missing the beautiful West Coast before ya know it.
Go Pens
