Do The Penguins Have A Goalie?

Earlier today the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they have recalled Casey DeSmith from Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Tribune-Review’s Jonathan Bombulie , this is because Murray is out for “personal reasons”.

Meanwhile, Tristan Jarry’s girlfriend posted on social media that their flight was delayed leaving B.C. where they, presumably, spent the last 4 days while the team had a bye week.

So… which is true? Could both be true? If both are the case and the team still only has one goalie by tomorrow, who is going to dress as the back-up? So many questions! (At least we all have experience tracking flights, am I right?)

Anyways here’s my pick for tomorrow’s back-up if we can’t get either back for the game against Detroit:



Photo Credit: SB Nation

But in all seriousness, gotta hope nothing too bad is going on for Matt Murray since “personal reasons” are often code for a death in the family.