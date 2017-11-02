We All Owe Conor Sheary A Massive Apology

Everyone knows Conor Sheary. The guy currently leading the Penguins at 5-on-5 scoring and one of the originators of the “Sid and the Kids” line. He’s played a role in the Penguins back-to-back Stanley Cups. He’s been an important member of the team. He’s got some of the most ridiculously endearing on-bench faces and was one of the first guys to star in the gifs they now use after many goals.

And we all need to say sorry to him.

Because ever since he joined the team in late 2015 (leaving briefly and returning later in the season to stay for good) he’s been living a lie we’ve all been, unknowingly for most, perpetuating. That’s because the zippy forward who the Penguins signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s last name is not pronounced SHEAR-y like scissors. Oh no, it’s actually pronounced like Sherry, you know kind of like in the Steve Perry song.

How the guy lived for two long seasons of people continuously screwing his name up…I don’t know. Perhaps it’s because he didn’t think he was important enough. Perhaps it’s because he didn’t think it would matter…and based on the following video (courtesy of Ryan Mill, the Penguins in-arena announcer’s twitter) he still wasn’t incredibly forthcoming with the change saying, “it would take too long to correct it.”

I, for one, apologize to Mr. Sheary… and hope that next time he scores they appropriately celebrate at PPG Paints arena with this: