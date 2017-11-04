GAMEDAY 16: Saturday Vibes

ROGERS ARENA – VANCOUVER, CA

10:00 PM EST. AT&T SN PITTSBURGH

Nothing like a nice 10pm Eastern start, on a Saturday night. At this point you should be 3-4, maybe 5 deep into your favorite cold beverage, heck, possibly even more than that. I’m not here to judge you. It’s Saturday, do you.

The Pens are probably pretty pumped about this Saturday too. There’s no shit show back to back game waiting for them on Sunday. They get to go home, have a night off, and just wait until the Coyotes come to town on Tuesday. Gotta feel good about that.

Shit I mean, who doesn’t love vancouver?

The vibes in that video go down as smooth as that icy cold beverage. Who knew Steigy could hit such a dulcet tone.

See, it’s a long hockey season, and it’s easy to spend most of it pissed off by this or that – mostly Riley Sheahan and how management has kinda fucked up the 3rd line centre situation terribly.

But, whoa, I’m sorry, this is a chill place, my worse impulses got the best of me there.

It’s late Saturday night. The Pens are on. Hockey is good.

Lines:

Pittsburgh:

Sheary-Crosby-Hornqvist

Kuhnhackl-Malkin-Rust

Guentzel-Sheahan-Kessel

Hagelin-McKegg-Reaves

Maatta-Letang

Dumoulin-Rooweedle

Cole-Corrado

Murray-Jarry

Canucks

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Sedin-Sedin-Virtanen

Granlund-Sutter-Dorsett

Gagner-Burmistrov-Vanek

Hutton-Tanev

Del Zotto-Gubranson

Pouliot-Biega

Markstrom-Nilsson

A few more good vibes for you on a beautiful hockey Saturday. DID YOU KNOW: The Penguins are the all-time NHL points leader, since expansion, during night games, played east of the Mason-Dixon line, after the winter solstice?

That’s gotta make you feel good about their chances again this year, right? You’re god damn right it does.

And now that you’re feeling so good about this team, and this year, and this night, remember, it’s Brandon Sutter’s fault for scoring and that’s why you threw your shoe through your plasma screen. It’s not your fault. It’s his. For existing. Brandon Sutter’s existence was never fair to any of us.

Go Pens