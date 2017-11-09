Chris & Dan: West Canada Road Trip; Joe Sakic Can Still Screw This Up

Another week of Penguins hockey is in the books, and honestly there’s not a ton going on right now. There are some problems — 5-on-5 scoring, injuries, the backup goaltender, etc. — but overall, things are very ‘meh’ right now, and that’s just the way it goes. It’s November, for God’s sake.

In this episode, we talk a little bit about the Western Canada road trip, the win Tuesday night against Arizona, and the storylines that developed from those games (Tristan Jarry’s first start, Sidney Crosby is struggling to score). Then, we spend a lot of time discussing the “trade of the year” as Matt Duchene was dealt to Ottawa in a three-team deal. Yes, Joe Sakic deserves credit. And yes, he’s still fully capable of royally screwing it all up.

All that, and more, headed your way. Thanks for listening!

