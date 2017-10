Maybe I was wrong about Olli, maybe everyone except Leah was wrong about Olli…

This week, aside from joining a new show, we have returned to talk about Olli’s impressive play, unsustainable hot starts, how Sidney Crosby rose from the ashes like a Phoenix and some expansion talk.

Thanks for listening and go Pens.

