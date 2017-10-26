Chris & Dan: It’s a Hot Take Night in Pittsburgh; Crosby vs. McDavid

When the two best players in the world get together on the same sheet of ice, you must have hot takes. While people across North America were debating whether Crosby or McDavid is the best player in the world, we were sitting back and just enjoying one damn fun hockey game

In this episode, we spend a while talking about the joy of watching Crosby-McDavid, marveling at the speed, skill, and oddly enough defensive and goaltending prowess displayed in this game. We also get around to talking about the highs and lows from the back-to-back road trip to Florida — one in which signaled the end of the Antti Niemi era and signaled the beginning of the Riley Sheahan era in Pittsburgh. We discuss both of those moves, as well as the call up of Casey DeSmith to be the Penguins’ backup goaltender.

Lastly, we break down an evergreen topic — Penguins injuries — and then look around the league at some surprising good starts (New Jersey and Las Vegas) and bad starts (Rangers, Edmonton). All that, plus Conor Sheary as “The Eliminator, and much more!

Follow us on Twitter @SteelCityDan22 and @Chris_Gates.