Antti Niemi, Who’s Shit The Bed In His First Three Games Of The Season, Has Been Waived By The Penguins

Niemi has been placed on waivers, which isn’t exactly a stunner. There’s a reason GMJR didn’t want to trade Fleury last season. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 23, 2017

To quote the great Dejan Kovacevic, “THAT didn’t take long.”

Look, we all know the starting goaltender of a back-to-back typically has his work cut out for him. Guys are gassed and possibly a little a banged up, there’s usually not a morning skate, the lineup might look a little different, but here’s the thing – when your goalie gives up a goal one out of every four shots, you’re probably going to get the shit kicked out of you. And the Penguins have each time Antti Niemi’s played in net.

Antti Niemi’s been so bad this year he’s given up more goals than the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights (shoutout to MAF) have ALL season.







Combine that with the fact that he’s trying to save pucks with his trapper like he’s in fucking Pee Wees, and it’s no surprise the Penguins decided to pull the trigger on their first backup goaltender experiment post-MAF.

So where do the Pens go from here? While most people are inclined to think it’s Tristan Jarry’s time to get the promotion to the NHL, don’t be too surprised if the Penguins decide to give fellow Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Casey DeSmith the nod.

As @SeeyaLeah pointed out to me today, Casey DeSmith has not allowed a goal at even-strength this season. I would think he gets the call up. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) October 23, 2017

Besides, this will only give Jarry more time to develop in the minors before he eventually becomes – wait for it – Matt Murray’s full-time backup.

P.S. – Surprisingly, not everyone was a fan of this move today.

Disagree with this move. Niemi is a victim of circumstance. Sullivan said as much. 3 back-to-backs against potent offensive teams. https://t.co/Qaa8qDtbJz — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 23, 2017

