The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that they have signed restricted free agent forward Scott Laughton to a two-year contract worth $4.6 million, or $2.3 million AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season. At the end of the contract, Laughton will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Scott Laughton Signs with the Philadelphia Flyers

Laughton has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Flyers. He has put up 31 goals and 48 assists for 79 career points in 272 career NHL games. Laughton has added one goal in nine career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 20th overall of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers.

Last season, Laughton scored 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 82 games. He also added 53 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 44.0 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -6.1. However, it must be noted that Laughton was given a heavy defensive role with 63.7 percent of his shifts starting in the Flyers end of the ice. He also played over two minutes per game on the penalty kill.

What this Means

Laughton has emerged as a reliable two-way forward for the Flyers. He is coming off a breakout offensive season where he set new career highs in goals, assists and points. However, his contributions are best seen in the defensive end, where his gritty game and smart positional play help to drive the opposition’s best players nuts.

With Laughton’s signing, the Flyers now have Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel as their remaining restricted free agents to deal with this summer.

