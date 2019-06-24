PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 06: Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Wells Fargo Center on December 06, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jackets defeated the Flyers 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed restricted free agent defenceman Travis Sanheim to a two-year contract extension worth $7.5 million, or $3.25 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Sanheim has played only for the Philadelphia Flyers over his two-year NHL career. He has put up 11 goals and 34 assists for 45 career points in 131 career games. Philadelphia originally drafted him in the first round 14th overall of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Elkhorn, Manitoba native scored nine goals and had 26 assists for 35 points in 82 games. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 1.3.

Sanheim spent parts of three seasons with the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he recorded 56 points (12g-44a) in 98 games.

“We are very pleased with the progress Travis has made in his young career,” said Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher on the team’s website. “He is a skilled, two-way defenseman with excellent size and mobility. He is a big part of our present and our future.”

What This Means for the Future

Fletcher takes care of on his things on his to-do list after signing Sanheim for the next couple seasons. The Flyers defence is undergoing a bit of a makeover after team got Justin Braun last week.

Sanheim broke out last season and figures into the team’s future on the blueline. He was second in points for defencemen on the Flyers. The 23-year-old was also durable as he played in all 82 games last season for Philadelphia. Ivan Provorov and Robert Hagg also did not miss a game in the 2018-19 season.

The Flyers are doing their best to keep up with the arms race in the Metropolitan Division after the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers made some key moves over the last few days during the NHL Draft.

