Last Word On Hockey is here with another delivery of NHL Rumours! It’s Wednesday, and we’re taking a look at the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, and Anaheim Ducks.

Philadelphia Flyers

To follow up @ADiMarco25 intel about #Habs interest in Shayne Gostisbehere, hearing Andrew Shaw and Paul Byron among target names in a potential swap. — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) June 11, 2019

Rumour: Anthony Di Marco and Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period tweeted that the Flyers and Canadiens are in trade discussions over Shayne Gostisbehere.

Analysis: The Flyers are looking to build up their forward group ahead of next season. Gostisbehere is talented and could bring the team an excellent return. He’s a smaller defenseman but adds good offense at even-strength. Perhaps the most attractive point Gostisbehere brings is his cap friendly contract of $4.5 million average annual value, which doesn’t expire for four more years.

Despite the career-low season, Gostisbehere is a dynamic puck-moving defenceman. Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has expressed his desire to bolster his blueline. Gostisbehere would be a prime candidate to add to their roster.

If the Flyers do agree to move him, the team is said to be targeting Andrew Shaw or Paul Byron in return. Though it likely would not be a one-for-one move, both sides would benefit from the trade.

Shaw had his best run yet, tallying 47 points in 63 games. His grittiness and skill would fit in well with the Flyers lineup. Byron in on a $3.4 million yearly contract with four years remaining. He’s a solid veteran, posting 31 points and averaging 14:34 minutes of ice time this year.

NHL Rumours: Pittsburgh Penguins

Rumour: Josh Yoshe of the Athletic reports that Phil Kessel is unlikely to be traded before the start of next season.

Analysis: A month ago, NHL rumours swirled that the Penguins were on the brink of finalizing a trade that would’ve sent Kessel to the Minnesota Wild along with Jack Johnson. Then, he was also rumoured to go to the Arizona Coyotes and play for Rick Tocchet. Kessel has a notoriously rough contract to move. His headache of a partial no-trade clause painted Pens general manager Jim Rutherford into a corner.

After quashing the move to Minnesota, nothing significant seemed to materialize from any other teams. Unloading Kessel would’ve been helpful, but wasn’t a necessity. The forward had a rough season by his standards, but still collected 27 goals and 55 assists.

Keeping Kessel isn’t exactly the worst thing that could’ve happened to the Penguins. But with roughly $3.2 million in cap space left, Rutherford will need to move some bodies to leave breathing room for upcoming player raises and expiring contracts.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens

Rumour: Yvon Pedneault stated Phillip Danault is drawing attention from teams around the league, including the Edmonton Oilers.

Analysis: The Oilers would be lucky to steal Danault away from the Canadiens. He’s a valuable center that could have a hand in shaping both Nick Suzuki and Ryan Poehling. Danault had the best season of his career, posting 41 assists and totaling 53 points.

The forward is on a bargain contract of just over $3 million a year. Pair that with his ability to create offense and his value on the penalty kill, and he’s probably not a piece Montreal is eager to move.

NHL Rumours: Anaheim Ducks

Dreger on TSN690 says there is a market for Corey Perry if he gets bought out. Names the Edmonton Oilers as a possible fit, says why wouldn’t Holland be interested if you can get him at a discount price and on a short-term deal? Says he can help out McDavid on the leadership side — NHL Prospects Watcher (@Prospects_Watch) June 11, 2019

Rumour: Darren Dreger on TSN690 mentioned Corey Perry is on the market and the Oilers are a potential landing spot.

Analysis: Perry has had a drop off the past few seasons. After a knee injury limited him to 31 games last season, he saw a career low of just 10 points. He has two years left on a hefty $8.6 AAV contract.

The Oilers could be on deck to take Perry in. His veteran status is appealing to the team. They’d look for him to help Connor McDavid lead the team. A discount price on a short term loan would be ideal for the Oilers.

Anaheim will obviously explore the trade route first, but it’s rumoured they’re not above a buyout. Either way, this will likely be Perry’s last season as a Duck.

