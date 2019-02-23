PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 16: Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends his net in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When the National Hockey League announced that the Philadelphia Flyers would play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins outdoors at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, February 23, 2019, as part of the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series, no one could have predicted the incredible starting goaltender situation the Flyers have experienced. During the 2018-2019 campaign, the Flyers have used tons of goalies. However, Carter Hart has emerged as the starter.

#Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has a lower-body injury and is expected to be out a minimum of 10 days. pic.twitter.com/b69WLB2CDv — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 23, 2019

The Start of the Flyers Goalie Carousel

Despite being outplayed and dominated by the Penguins in six games during the opening round of last year’s playoffs, then Executive Vice President and general manager Ron Hextall prioritized finding a goal-scorer in James van Riemsdyk. As well as a right-shot defenseman in Christian Folin in the off-season. Rather than searching for a prominent goaltender.

As a result, Philadelphia entered the season with a goalie tandem of veteran netminder Brian Elliott, who was recovering from abdominal surgery and a minor hip procedure, and the talented but injury-prone Michal Neuvirth.

Along with Elliott and Neuvirth, the Flyers have claimed Calvin Pickard and Mike McKenna from the waiver wire and then placed them both back on waivers, recalled Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ goalies Alex Lyon and Anthony Stolarz, who was just traded to the Edmonton Oilers for veteran goalie Cam Talbot, and of course Carter Hart. Yes, that makes 8 professional goalies in one NHL season.

Carter Hart to the Rescue

Since being called up, Hart had helped spark an impressive turnaround for the Flyers. From near the bottom of the Eastern Conference in December. All the way to the edge of the playoff race.

Carter Hart collected a 6-2-1 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .931 save percentage over nine appearances. Including an impressive five straight victories to close out the stretch. This garnered the NHL Rookie of the Month for January 2018.

Despite his recent struggles, the 20-year-old is 13-8-1 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .917 save percentage through 22 games.

Hart has been pulled less than 11 minutes into each of his last two starts. As well, has allowed three goals on nine shots in both appearances.

Hart’s Lower-Body Injury

Unfortunately, for Flyers fans they will be without Hart for not only today’s Stadium Series match-up. But, for at least 10 days with a lower-body injury.

The injury means he will miss at least the next five games. The exact nature of the injury hasn’t been disclosed, but his absence will be a huge blow to the team.

