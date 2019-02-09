GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 20: David Schlemko #21 of the Montreal Canadiens skates with the puck during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on December 20, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Canadiens defeated the Coyotes 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dale Weise was held back from the Philadelphia Flyers before the All-Star break. The expectation was to wait for a trade. He was then sent to the AHL to play with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the meantime. The team has finally found him a suitor in the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers have traded Dale Weise and Christian Folin to the Canadiens. In return, the team acquires David Schlemko and Byron Froese.

The Flyers will be retaining 19 percent of Folin’s salary.

TRADE ALERT: The #Flyers have acquired defenseman David Schlemko and forward Byron Froese from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Dale Weise and defenseman Christian Folin. https://t.co/cQR1mEL1wR — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 9, 2019

While not a major trade, the move was more the two teams trading out players that weren’t in either side’s future. Weise’s future was already decided long before this move. Folin was originally signed as the team’s seventh defenseman and is a free agent at the end of the season.

Weise had appeared in 42 games for the Flyers this season, posting five goals and six assists. This will be his second stint with the Canadiens. He was with the team from the middle of the 2013-14 season to part of the 2015-16 season. His best season, points-wise, came with the Canadiens in 2014-15 when he had 29 points.

Weise has already been sent to the Canadiens AHL affiliate, the Laval Rockets.

In 152 career games with the Flyers, Weise had 17 goals and 17 assists. When new General Manager Chuck Fletcher came in, it was clear that Weise’s time as a Flyer was coming to an end. Weise still has one more year left on a four-year contract he signed in 2016. His NHL cap hit will sit at $2.35M.

In 26 games for the Flyers, Folin posted just two assists in 26 games. His highest point total came last season with the Los Angeles Kings, where he posted three goals and 10 assists in 13 games.

David Schlemko, Byron Froese Traded To Philadelphia

A veteran of 11 seasons, Schlemko has played in 18 games with the Canadiens this season. He had posted two assists. Schlemko also saw time in the AHL, scoring one goal and adding in three assists. In a career spanning 415 games, he has posted 18 goals and 76 assists. It would be no surprise if Schlemko was to head back to the AHL and play with the Phantoms for the rest of the season.

With one year left on his deal, it gives the Flyers some added depth for the rest of this season and next.

For Froese, he has yet to see NHL time this season. As the captain of Montreal’s AHL affiliate, Froese had a team-leading 14 goals and 16 assists in 46 games. The 27-year-old has seen NHL time, though. In 110 career NHL games, he has posted five goals and 11 assists. He is also likely to join the Phantoms in the AHL.

Froese is in the last year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Phillipe Myers NHL Debut May Be Soon

It was rumored Friday night that Phillipe Myers would soon be called up to the NHL. The trade the Flyers made opened up a spot on defense. And the team made that official after the trade as Myers is listed on the team’s official roster for Saturday’s game. It is unlikely he plays, however

The #Flyers have recalled defenseman @philmyers06 from the @LVPhantoms (AHL). In addition, the club has placed forward Corban Knight on waivers. https://t.co/DRxcbEN8Q7 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 9, 2019

For Myers, this recall comes with no surprise attached. In just his second pro season with the Phantoms, Myers had posted nine goals and 20 assists in 48 games. That was up from the five goals and 16 assists he had in 50 games last season.

The next chance for Myers to get into a game will be Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins if he does not play Saturday. The move to bring up Myers also shows the Flyers willingness to go young on their defensive end.

