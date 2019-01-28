PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 03: Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes the puck in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center on January 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With the Philadelphia Flyers returning from their bye week Monday night, the team has already taken a blow on defense. Shayne Gostisbehere left warmups early and was shortly said to be out with a lower-body injury. There is no word on what took place or how long he may be out.

A full participant in the team’s morning skate, it is uncertain when the injury to Gostibehere took place. He was spotted briefly during warmups before leaving the ice with the apparent injury. Christian Folin checked into the lineup for the first time since January 12th.

For Gostisbehere, there have been some signs of struggle this season and an injury certainly will not help. In 48 games this season, Gostisbehere has five goals and 15 assists. His last goal came on December 29th. He had recorded three points in his last three games, however.

If Gostisbehere is to miss extended time, there is a chance the team will call up prospect Philippe Myers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. GM Chuck Fletcher spoke earlier about Myers and his readiness for the NHL. Another candidate for a potential call up is Mark Friedman. He has been impressive for the Phantoms this season

Fletcher said that Philippe Myers has been consistently good of late for the Phantoms and has earned a shot in NHL when the opportunity presents. Fletcher said he won’t trade vets just to clear space for young players but he does hope Myers can get some NHL games soon. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) January 28, 2019

The Flyers hope, though, that this is not a serious injury for Gostisbehere. If he does though, it may just be the perfect time for Myers to crack the NHL lineup with Samuel Morin still in the rehab process

