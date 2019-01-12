PITTSBURGH, OH – FEBRUARY 25: Michal Neuvirth #30 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Heinz Field on February 25, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers announced that goaltender Michal Neuvirth has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. This move is retroactive to Jan. 3rd.

Seems #Flyers put Michal Neuvirth on IR retroactive to Jan. 3 so their roster is at 21 after the Weal trade yesterday. Not sure that it means much, but definitely new. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) January 12, 2019

There was never any indication on how Neuvirth suffered the injury as he hasn’t played since Jan. 3rd.

This season, Neuvirth has had a rough year playing in seven games with six starts for the Flyers. He has a 1-4-1 record with a 4.27 goals against average and .859 save percentage.

Over his 11-year NHL career, Neuvirth has played for the Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers. He has put up a 105-93-26 career record in 257 appearances with 227 starts. He also has a 2.71 goals against average, .910 save percentage and 11 shutouts. The veteran goalie was originally drafted in the second round, 34 overall by the Capitals in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Neuvirth Lands On IR Once Again This Season

Brian Elliott set to return at the end of the month, Neuvirth will go back to his role of being the Flyers back-up goalie for the rest of the season. Neuvirth has missed a combined 22 games this season due to injuries. His injuries have caused a carousel in net for the Flyers. In 45 games this season the Flyers have started seven different goaltenders. This ties an NHL record for most goaltenders used in a season. The other teams to use seven goalies were 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques , 2002-03 St. Louis Blues and 2007-08 Los Angeles Kings . Withset to return at the end of the month, Neuvirth will go back to his role of being the Flyers back-up goalie for the rest of the season. Most recently Carter Hart has seen a bulk of the starts for the Flyers. In eight games, Hart is 3-4-1 with a 2.46 goals against average and .920 save percentage. It is unlikely that Hart will stay in the NHL all year seeing that the Flyers currently have three goalies on IR. It has been rumored that the Flyers are looking for a goaltender to give Hart more time to develop. PITTSBURGH, PA – FEBRUARY 25: Michal Neuvirth #30 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Heinz Field on February 25, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on