WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 15: Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets deflects a shot next to teammate Markus Nutivaara #65 during the Blue Jackets 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away and that means the return of our NHL trade rumours. We look into rumoured deals near the deadline. Today we examine possible rumours surrounding Sergei Bobrovsky, Wayne Simmonds and Micheal Ferland.

We gather all rumours from the original source and they are subject to change.

Sergei Bobrovsky

Rumour: Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post said that the Columbus Blue Jackets goalie is arguably the most important player that could be dealt at the deadline. The 30-year-old Russian netminder would have to waive his no-trade clause, but he would be an instant game-changer for any franchise that acquires him.

The Blue Jackets must act fast https://t.co/1DOz3lcdmC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 11, 2019

Analysis: Bobrovsky’s salary of $7.425 million a season and becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He’ll likely command a huge salary, but there are some teams that are willing to pay the price for the former Vezina Trophy winner.

Columbus was hoping to ride Bobrovsky to their first-ever playoff series victory but having him there may make things awkward the next few months. The Blue Jackets have some hard choices that they have to make.

Wayne Simmonds

Rumour: Many sites such as Sportsnet and analysts like Pierre LeBrun think that the Philadelphia Flyers will deal Simmonds before the deadline. His contract runs out at the end of the season. New general manager Chuck Fletcher would like to get a return to kickstart the rebuild.

Analysis: Simmonds is a physical player that has a scoring touch. Teams like the Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche could land him in anticipation of a playoff run.

He would be a fantastic addition to any team looking to add some depth to their lineup.

Micheal Ferland

Rumour: Elliotte Friedman’s 31 Thoughts column speculated the Carolina Hurricanes may be inclined to deal Ferland. Both sides are far apart on a new deal.



Analysis: Ferland has already at 13 goals in 37 games this season. Teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers are obvious candidates, but other clubs will be interested.

It seems the Hurricanes may want to deal Ferland because he wants Tom Wilson-like money for his next contract. The Washington Capitals forward makes $5.17 million a season while Ferland only nets $1.75 million.

A team would love to get their hands on a big forward that can score. That should get Carolina a decent return for Ferland.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 15: Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Columbus Blue Jackets deflects a shot next to teammate Markus Nutivaara #65 during the Blue Jackets 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on