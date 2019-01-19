With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, the Last Word on Hockey brings you our daily NHL Trade Rumours segment. We look at all the talk and analysis from around the league involving these rumoured deals. Today, we bring you rumours from the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Ottawa Senators

The Rumor: According to the Score, Teams are calling about Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci.

Analysis: Since trading away Erik Karlsson, the Sens have yet to find a solid replacement for their blueline. This contract could open up some cap room for the Sens as they have began negotiations with Matt Duchene and would like to re-sign to a deal this off-season. This Senators are trying to lock up Mark Stone along with Duchene.

Montreal Canadiens

The rumor: Charles Hudon looking to be traded from the Montreal Canadiens.

Charles Hudon is ready for a change of scenery. (via @MAGodin) “Charlie wants to play in the National Hockey League, whether it’s Montreal or somewhere else,” said player agent Allain Roy.https://t.co/TGUCVDFu9S — The Athletic (@TheAthleticMTL) January 5, 2019

Hudon has been unhappy with being a healthy scratch for most of the season and is looking to be traded out of Montreal. He is a young forward who has been the odd man out as wingers like Michael Peca and Kenny Agostino have seen increased time in the lineup. This would be a smart move for Montreal as they are currently looking to add another defenceman moving forward.

Hudon will bring speed and a young forward to any team looking for some help on the bottom six. He has shown that he can play in the NHL. He also brings a physical presence to the game and could be looked at as a bigger version of Paul Byron.

Detroit Red Wings

The Rumor: Asking Price high for Jimmy Howard and Gustav Nyquist

Report: Red Wings want 1st-round pick for Gustav Nyquist, Jimmy Howard. https://t.co/D5f1ecdRDv pic.twitter.com/4cE7LJRIPc — theScore (@theScore) January 17, 2019

The Red Wings are another team that could be sellers at the deadline. Detroit is looking to possibly move Howard and Nyquist. A first round pick is the asking price for these players. Jonathan Bernier is not yet seen as a reliable starter for the wings at this point.

Nyqvist is going to be a harder sell as he had a no trade clause that the Wings would have to ask him to waive his no trade clause. The Wings would also like an early first rounder or NHL ready forward in return. Detroit also has a plethora of young forwards down in Grand Rapids including 2018 first round draft pick Filip Zadina.

Philadelphia Flyers

Rumor: The Philadelphia Flyers plan to sign or trade Wayne Simmonds by trade deadline.

There’s been plenty of conversation in Philadelphia with his contract expiring at the end of the season. He has been one of the Flyers top scorers for the past five seasons. With Simmonds’ talent he could bring in a reliable goaltender. This is Philly’s main need heading into the deadline. Simmonds is a high-scoring forward for the Flyers and could bring in a huge return for the Flyers. Simmonds would easily be a top-six winger for any team looking to add scoring depth for the playoff run. If dealt this could mean the beginning of a huge rebuild on Broad Street.

