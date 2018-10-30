PHILADELPHIA, PA: Toronto Maple Leaf William Nylander readies for a faceoff against Philadelphia Flyers Sean Couturier on January 18, 2018 (Photo credit: Kate Frese / Last Word On Hockey).

YWT #44- One Word: Embarrassing

The time has come again to discuss William Nylander ending up in a Philadelphia Flyers jersey. While an offer sheet grows more unlikely by the day, a trade may not. With the loss of Auston Matthews for nearly a month due to injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs may be looking for options to boost their scoring.

On the flip side of this equation, we have the Philadelphia Flyers. Currently sitting at 4-7-0, fans in Philly are clamouring for a change. A massive -14 in goal differential thus far, the Flyers seem to be stagnant on offence and porous on defence.

Is there a match made in heaven this year?

Wayne Simmonds’ contract expires at the end of the year and is known throughout the league as one of the more team-friendly deals in the NHL. The Flyers could package Simmonds (to help the Leafs this year), current Lehigh Valley Phantom Philippe Myers (to shore up the Leafs D-corps), and a draft pick (a 2019 second, perhaps), in exchange for the RFA winger. The Philadelphia Flyers could then sign the young Swede to a bridge deal, and solidify their rebuilding efforts with their forward group. Toronto, on the other hand, gets a physical scoring threat in Simmonds, while avoiding some salary cap trouble in the next few years.

On this week’s You Would Think, the guys talk about the possibility of adding Nylander, as well as the recent Flyers struggles, and a quick recap of the Philadelphia Eagles game in London on Sunday.

