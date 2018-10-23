PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 09: Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers warms up before the game against the San Jose Sharks at the Wells Fargo Center on October 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced forward Michael Raffl is out four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Raffl suffered the injury in the Flyers 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, October 22nd. Raffl suffered the injury after taking a hit from Colorado’s Patrick Nemeth in the second period.

After the hit, Raffle needed to be helped off the ice by Flyers trainer Jim McCrossin as he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg.

Originally undrafted, the Austrian forward has spent his entire five-year career with the Flyers. In 354 NHL games, Raffl has netted 64 goals and 110 points. For his career, Raffl has a Corsi % for of 53.0. Through nine games this year, Raffl has put up two assists. Raffl is a key penalty killer for the Flyers, who will miss his defensive prowess.

Walking Wounded

Raffl is just the latest Flyers forward to get bit by the injury bug. The Flyers have been without James van Riemsdyk and Nolan Patrick early on this year as well. van Riemsdyk was ruled out for five to six weeks on October eighth with a lower-body injury. Patrick missed some time as well with an upper-body injury.

Look for Corban Knight or Mikhail Vorobyev to take Raffl’s place on the Flyers fourth line. Both players are center’s by trade but have played on the wing.

