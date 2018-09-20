Kate Frese / Last Word On Hockey

After leaving Tuesday night’s game during warmups, the news got worse for Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon. The team announced on Thursday that Lyon will be out approximately four weeks with a lower-body injury.

There was a chance he was fighting for an NHL spot. However, he was likely to split time with Carter Hart and Anthony Stolarz for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Per GM Ron Hextall, G Alex Lyon will be out approximately four weeks with a lower-body injury: https://t.co/QEq0s1KuTh pic.twitter.com/k6YsHDRxJb — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 20, 2018

Lyon signed with the Flyers as an undrafted free agent during April of 2016. Previously, he had been the goaltender for Yale University. Lyon won back to back awards as the best goalie in the ECAC during his sophomore and junior seasons. He opted to forgo his senior season to sign with the Flyers.

Lyon would spend his first season with the Phantoms in the AHL. In his rookie season, Lyon posted a 2.74 GAA and a .912 SV%. He finished fourth among rookies in save percentage.

It wasn’t until this past season, though, that he would make his NHL debut. It came on January 31st against the Washington Capitals. He would come on in relief, stopping all five shots he faced.

His first NHL start came against the Devils where he gave up four goals on 22 shots. His first NHL win would come in a relief appearance against the New York Rangers on February 18th. He gave up one goal on 26 shots en route to the victory.

In total Lyon saw 11 games of NHL action this past season. He finished 4-2-1, with a 2.75 GAA and a .905 SV%.

The Flyers re-signed Lyon to a two-year deal during the offseason. Lyon was looking to beat out Michal Neuvirth for a roster spot before the injury on Tuesday night.

This injury likely solidifies the goaltending duos the Flyers will go with at the NHL and AHL level. Brian Elliott and Neuvirth will man the crease for the Flyers. This likely also paves the way for Hart to take the starting job in Lehigh Valley.

It appeared the Phantoms were going to keep all three of Hart, Lyon, and Stolarz to start the season. The injury to Lyon halts that plan for a few weeks.

