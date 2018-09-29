Kate Frese / Last Word On Hockey

Ron Hextall called Mikhail Vorobyev one of the toughest cuts he had to make for the Philadelphia Flyers last season. Vorobyev is proving why that decision should not be made again. According to the Flyers general manager, the young Russian forward has “knocked the door down” during his efforts to land a spot on the NHL roster.

Vorobyev turned pro last season when he debuted for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 58 games, he posted nine goals and 29 points. He finished third among Phantoms rookies and 11th overall in points. His 20 assists were good for seventh.

Signing an entry-level contract with the Flyers in April of 2017, Vorobyev has proven why he is ready for the NHL.

Coming into camp, it was Jordan Weal who had the inside track for the Flyers third line center job. Vorobyev took it upon himself to take the job from Weal. The team has played seven preseason games overall. Vorobyev has played in six of them which is more than anyone on the team. He is tied for first with five points and is second in goals with two thus far.

The team has put Vorobyev in high-level situations in just about every game he has played in the preseason. He has played with the likes of Jakub Voracek, Claude Giroux, and James van Riemsdyk. Vorobyev has also seen time on the power play and penalty kill at different times.

Hak on Vorobyev: “Misha continued to be doing what he’s been doing. We’re putting a lot on his plate and tonight he played on the power play in a little different spot. he did a good job on the PK and I thought his 5 on 5 was good…. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) September 18, 2018

With one preseason game left to play, Vorobyev has just about locked his spot down as the team’s number three center. If there was one flaw to look at in his game, the faceoff dot has not been the kindest to Vorobyev at times. After going 60% during his first preseason game, that number dropped to 21% in his second game. He finished at 27% in his fourth appearance.

Vorobyev has improved that number, going 75% and 50% in the Flyers last two preseason games. Overall, Vorobyev has averaged a bit under 50% on faceoffs during the preseason. While his percentage has fluctuated throughout the preseason, it would not be a surprise to see the numbers even out with more reps.

More Cuts to Come

The Flyers still have a few cuts to make before their regular season roster is complete. Players such as Corban Knight and Mark Friedman are still trying to prove they belong. The final cuts are likely to come on Sunday.

So while Saturday’s roster may not be the final one, Vorobyev could play in one last game before they start to matter. There should not be much that he has to do to show why he belongs, however.

When next week rolls around, Mikhail Vorobyev should see his name on the Flyers opening night roster. And it will have been well deserved.

