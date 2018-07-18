Like You Would Think on Facebook @YWTpodcast

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @YWTpodcast

Follow Kyle Collington on Twitter @kcollington

Follow Mike Giletto on Twitter @mike_giletto

Logo created by Ben Resnick (follow him on twitter @bennythejet55)

Music courtesy of www.bensound.com

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is available on Last Word on Sports, Podbean, iTunes, and Google Play.

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is brought to you by Last Word On Sports. Kyle Collington is joined by Mike Giletto each and every week to give you the fire and passion for Philadelphia sports. Kyle and Mike are two lifelong Philly sports fans that are just talking about what they love.

Main Photo:Embed from Getty Images