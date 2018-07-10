PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 15: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon (49) looks on from the net with Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It” on his helmet during the NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers on March 15, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

YWT #23- Where’s The Beer?



Shortly after filing for arbitration, Alex Lyon agreed to a brand new, two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers organization. The netminder, who figures to be involved in the Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltending picture this off-season (barring injuries at the NHL level), went 4-2-1 in his 11 games last year, seven of those being starts, with a goals against average of 2.75 and a save percentage of .905. The deal carries a cap hit of $750,000 and avoids an arbitration hearing for the young goaltender. The 25-year-old Lyon played well at the NHL level this season, making most of his appearances towards the end of the year when regular Flyers’ starters Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth both were battling injuries.

When Lyon was sent back down to Lehigh Valley for the playoffs, he found another gear. He had a save percentage of .944, with a GAA of 1.98, while leading the charge in net for the Phantoms, as they fell to eventual Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies in the Eastern Conference Finals. The most notable moment of the postseason for Lyon, though, came in the second round of the playoffs. In a five-overtime game against the Charlotte Checkers (AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes), Lyon recorded 94 saves on 95 shots, en route to the victory.

This week’s You Would Think touches on the Lyon signing, as well as some talk about the (at time of publication) first-place Philadelphia Phillies, third jerseys around the NHL, and more.

