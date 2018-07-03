DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Toronto Maple Leafs fights for control of the puck against Blake Comeau #14 of the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on December 22, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

James van Riemsdyk is a Philadelphia Flyer once again. The second overall selection in the 2007 NHL Draft, van Riemsdyk spent three seasons with the Flyers before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs (forget about that trade).

YWT #27- Welcome Home James van Riemsdyk

In Toronto, JVR blossomed, scoring 27 or more goals in four out of the last five seasons. Flyers general manager Ron Hextall hopes that his return will deepen the Flyers forward corp, which featured such names as Valtteri Filppula (signed with the New York Islanders) and Jori Lehtera (who remains on the roster but figures to see a downgrade in playing time this season).

JVR signed a five year, $35 million contract to return to the team that drafted him. He figures to play in the top six of a Flyers team that hopes to build upon last season, which included a ten-game losing streak in the regular season, before exiting in the first round to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This week’s You Would Think features a lot of JVR talk, and what his return means to the organization. The boys also touch on some guy named Tavares signing in Toronto, the rest of NHL Free Agency madness, and a little bit of Philadelphia Phillies discussion.

Credits

Like You Would Think on Facebook @YWTpodcast

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @YWTpodcast

Follow Kyle Collington on Twitter @kcollington

Follow Mike Giletto on Twitter @mike_giletto

Logo created by Ben Resnick (follow him on twitter @bennythejet55)

Music courtesy of www.bensound.com

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is available on Last Word on Sports, Podbean, iTunes, and Google Play.

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is brought to you by Last Word On Sports. Kyle Collington is joined by Mike Giletto each and every week to give you the fire and passion for Philadelphia sports. Kyle and Mike are two lifelong Philly sports fans that are just talking about what they love.

Related

View the original article on