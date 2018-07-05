SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 07: Christian Folin #5 of the Los Angeles Kings skates against Joel Ward of the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 7, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers have found their depth defenseman in the form of Christian Folin. The team announced they have signed the right-handed defenseman to a one-year contract. There have been no financial details announced at this time.

#Flyers make their depth defense signing. Christian Folin comes in on a one-year deal. 6-foot-3, 204-pound right-handed shot. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) July 5, 2018

After allowing Brandon Manning to walk into free agency, the team needed to add a piece to their blueline. While a player like Phil Myers is fighting for a spot on the team, he would be looking for a top-six role. Folin fills a depth need, as he will likely be the team’s seventh defenseman.

Folin spent last season with the Los Angeles Kings. He posted three goals and 10 assists in 65 games. Folin led the Kings in average hits per game with 2.6. He finished third on the team with 167 hits. Folin also averaged 15:35 of ice time, most of it spent at even strength.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Wild, Folin has spent five seasons in the NHL. He has recorded seven goals and 29 assists. He also comes in with 80 penalty minutes. Folin made his NHL debut at the end of the 2013-14 season. He would capture his first NHL point, an assist, in the game.

Folin has spent some time in the AHL as well. He appeared in 41 games with the Iowa Wild. He posted six goals and 11 assists during parts of two seasons.

Before signing with the Wild, Folin spent two seasons at UMass-Lowell. In 79 games, he posted 12 goals and 29 assists. He helped the team win its first regular-season Hockey East title in 2012-13. They would also capture the NCAA championship that season.

For the Flyers, they are bringing in a serviceable depth defenseman. Folin has never been known as an offensive defenseman. He reached a career high in goals, assists, and points this past season. The team gets their right-handed defenseman in Folin, something Ron Hextall had set out to find.

