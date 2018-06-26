DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: The Philadelphia Flyers draft Joel Farabee in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft on June 22, 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2018 NHL Entry Draft was held this weekend in Dallas, Texas. The Philadelphia Flyers used their two first-round selections to add Joel Farabee and… Jay O’Brien?

Products of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) and Thayer Academy, respectively, neither forward is expected to make the team come fall. Farabee is committed to attending Boston University, while O’Brien will be heading to Providence College.

YWT #26- Philadelphia Flyers Draft Recap

Flyers fans expressed some dismay on Draft night, begging Flyers general manager Ron Hextall to move up and select Filip Zadina as he slipped down draft boards, or adding one of the perceived “elite” defensemen available in the top ten. Instead, Hextall showed his now-famous patience, holding pat at 14 and 19, and selecting the players he wanted. O’Brien was considered a stretch by many. Most experts projected the young centre to go in the late second round.

Which brings us to Joe Veleno. The centerman, who finished the QMJHL season with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, was a no-doubt, blue chip, slam dunk top-five prospect this time a year ago. As the season wore on, Veleno’s draft stock slipped, nearly knocking him out of the first round before being selected number 30 overall by the Detroit Red Wings.

On this week’s You Would Think, the guys recap the Flyers draft, as well as a brief rundown of the rest of the first round. They also attempt to answer why the Flyers didn’t take Veleno. Finally, they talk about the two massive trades that took place in the NHL this week.

