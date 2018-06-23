PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 17: Samuel Morin #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates in warmups prior to playing against the New York Rangers in a preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center on September 17, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed Samuel Morin to a three-year contract worth $2.1 million dollars. With an AAV of $700,000 per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Morin has spent his entire pro career with the Philadelphia Flyers organization playing three NHL games. He yet to record a point at the NHL level. Morin was originally drafted in the 1st round, 11th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last season he scored a goal and six assists for seven points in 15 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. Over three AHL seasons, Morin has eight goals and 34 assists for 42 points in 165 AHL games.

What This Means for the Future

Although Morin has yet to play on NHL ice at a consistent basis, he could still be developing. The 6-foot-6-inch defender has been impressive playing for the Phantoms. He might not be lighting up the scoresheet but is solid in his own end. Flyers general manager Ron Hextall clearly sees value in Samuel Morin.

Morin is still relatively young. At the age of 22, he’ll have to show he can be more of a producer before he reaches his mid 20’s. Ron Hextall doesn’t think this is an area for concern. Morin will look to crack Philadelphia’s line-up in the upcoming year, making a statement that he’s ready to transition into the NHL. Whether he’s able to make it or not, Hextall rewarded him. Now it’s time for Morin to make the best of it.

