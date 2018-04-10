PITTSBURGH, PA – FEBRUARY 20: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers take a face-off during the game at Consol Energy Center on February 20, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is brought to you by Last Word On Sports. Kyle Collington is joined by Mike Giletto each and every week to give you the fire and passion about Philadelphia sports. Kyle and Mike are two lifelong Philly sports fans that are just talking about what they love.

YWT #15- The Battle Of Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Flyers drew the Pittsburgh Penguins as their first-round opponent in the 2017-18 Playoffs, setting up the Battle of Pennsylvania in a playoff situation for the first time since 2012. Philadelphia won that series in six games, and will obviously be hoping to duplicate their former postseason successes against their cross-state rivals.

In a bizarre twist of NHL scheduling fate, this year’s first-round matches that 2012 series, with both dates and days of the week. With the Flyers considered underdogs by most, the scheduling quirk feels like fate. After making the postseason on the final day of the season, the Flyers drew into the third divisional spot, after both New Jersey and Columbus missed their chances to get out of wild card spots. New Jersey will instead face the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Columbus will play the Washington Capitals.

This week’s You Would Think, Mike and Kyle break down the first round matchups across the NHL, with a focus on Flyers/Penguins. They also discuss the early season problems facing the Phillies, and Seven or Six Seconds.

