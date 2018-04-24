You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is brought to you by Last Word On Sports. Kyle Collington is joined by Mike Giletto each and every week to give you the fire and passion about Philadelphia sports. Kyle and Mike are two lifelong Philly sports fans that are just talking about what they love.

YWT #17- Philadelphia Flyers Season Recap

The Philadelphia Flyers 2017-18 season came to an end on Sunday, following an 8-5 loss the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins. The game resulted in some ugliness, both on the ice and from the Wells Fargo Center crowd.

While the Flyers season comes to an end, we here at You Would Think would like to take the time to talk about the season. The ten-game losing streak, which was immediately followed by a six-game winning streak. The insane reemergence of Claude Giroux, the break out of Sean Couturier, and the continuing development of Ivan Provorov are the biggest storylines of the season.

On next week’s show, we are going to talk about the future of the Flyers. That show will include what contracts are coming to an end, who might be available in free agency, and the fate of Dave Hakstol. But we want to invite you to join us this week, as we remember the 2017-18 Philadelphia Flyers campaign.

