As the world continues to move forward, the focus of the NHL and its player base is starting to drill down on the playoffs. Most teams have between two and three games remaining (the Florida Panthers have an absurd FOUR), and the Philadelphia Flyers have two. It’s an easier ride than most, with none of their remaining contests against playoff-bound teams. Claude Giroux should be a Hart Trophy candidate after scoring his 95th point of the season on Sunday.

The Flyers are as hot as they’ve been all year, getting points in their last eight games, winning five of them. It’s a good time to get hot, too, with the playoffs lurking a week away. As of the start of Monday action in the NHL, the Flyers currently hold the top wildcard spot in the East, though they are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the third spot in the Metro.

With so much hockey remaining to be played across the league, it would be silly to speculate about what the matchups will be in most scenarios, but that’s exactly what this week’s You Would Think does. Kyle and Mike also talk quite a bit about Gabe Kapler’s early struggles in the Philadelphia Phillies dugout, touch on Villanova’s March Madness success, and, of course, Seven or Six Seconds.

