PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 05: Michal Neuvirth #30 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates the win with teamamte Wayne Simmonds #17 after the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center on January 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is brought to you by Last Word On Sports. Kyle Collington is joined by Mike Giletto each and every week to give you the fire and passion about Philadelphia sports. Kyle and Mike are two lifelong Philly sports fans that are just talking about what they love.

YWT #16- Are The Philadelphia Flyers Done?

The fan base of the Philadelphia Flyers can’t seem to make up their mind. After Game One, there were calls of an incoming sweep, a necessary coaching change, and the heads of the entire defence corps on a stake. After Game Two, everything was great, and the Flyers were clearly winning the series in five.

The correct decision probably lies somewhere in the middle, and that’s where the crowd seems to have settled after a disappointing Game Three loss in Philadelphia on Sunday. It seems as though this Philadelphia Flyers squad simply isn’t talented to play up to the level of the Pittsburgh Penguins

On this week’s You Would Think, Kyle and Mike attempt to answer the question of what the Flyers have to do to rally in the series. They also discuss the rest of the playoff matchups from around the NHL, a little bit of early season Phillies talk, and a question arises about the future of Seven or Six Seconds.

Like us on Facebook @YWTpodcast

Follow us on Twitter @YWTpodcast

Kyle Collington on Twitter @kcollington

Mike Giletto on Twitter @mike_giletto

Logo created by Ben Resnick (follow him on twitter @bennythejet55)

Music courtesy of www.bensound.com

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is available on Last Word on Sports, Podbean, iTunes, and Google Play.

You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast is brought to you by Last Word On Sports. Kyle Collington is joined by Mike Giletto each and every week to give you the fire and passion about Philadelphia sports. Kyle and Mike are two lifelong Philly sports fans that are just talking about what they love.

Related

View the original article on