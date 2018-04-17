Shop 2014 NHL Playoff gear at Fanatics.com!

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be missing a key part of the line-up when they face the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of their first-round series. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced that winger Patric Hornqvist will miss game four with an upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, Flyers forward Sean Couturier is questionable for Game 4. He left Tuesday’s practice after being hit by Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas.

It is not clear when Hornqvist suffered the injury, though some have speculated it came when Hornqvist was cross-checked by Andrew MacDonald. Hornqvist was given an embellishment penalty on the play.

Hornqvist scored a goal and added two assists in the first three games of the series. Hornqvist had 29 goals and 49 points this season.

Concern for Sean Couturier

Meanwhile, the Flyers are concerned about the health of their top centre, Couturier. After being helped off the ice, he did not return to practice. Couturier has a goal and two assists so far in the series. He put up 31 goals and 76 points this season. Prior to practice, Flyers coach Dave Hakstol, re-united the line of Couturier, Claude Giroux, and Jakub Voracek. This is as dangerous a line as any in the NHL.

“I didn’t see him. He didn’t see me,” Gudas told the Courier-Post. “Tough break.”

Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds downplayed Couturier’s injury, telling the Courier-Post “Coots will be fine.”

Game 4 goes Wednesday Night at 7:00 pm EST, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Penguins lead the series two games to one.

