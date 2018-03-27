PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 05: Michal Neuvirth #30 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates the win with teamamte Wayne Simmonds #17 after the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center on January 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

YWT #13- Opening Day and a Philadelphia Flyers Playoff Push

The Philadelphia Flyers have six remaining regular season games in 2017-18. Three of those games are at home. Also, three are against division foes, and two are against teams currently in a playoff position. Every game, every shift, matters at this point in the season.

Looking ahead, the Flyers have three or four realistic first round opponents, including longtime foe, the Pittsburgh Penguins . As always, the Battle of Pennsylvania reaches its zenith during the playoffs. It happened most recently during the 2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, a series that resulted in a Philadelphia victory. That series is well-known for being one of the more physical series in recent history. It ended with a total of 309 penalty minutes doled out. Most notably the series featured an incredible 158 of those minutes served in Philadelphia’s 8-4 victory on home ice in Game Three.

Travis Konecny benched in the third period against the However, the questions facing the current Flyers roster are numerous. Can they earn enough points to get into a divisional playoff spot? If they get there, can they beat a team like Pittsburgh or Washington Capitals ? Why wasbenched in the third period against the New York Rangers last Thursday? Will a Flyers starting goalie EVER finish a game again?

On this week’s You Would Think, Kyle and Mike attempt to answer those questions. They also talk about the MLB’s upcoming Opening Day. In addition, to how the Phillies will fare this year, Bryce Harper’s attitude, Michael Bennett’s legal issues, Seven or Six Seconds, and more.



