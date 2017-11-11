Shayne Gostisbehere had a knack for breaking records in his first season with the Philadelphia Flyers. He broke a record for consecutive games with a goal from a rookie defenseman. He had a franchise record in overtime goals last season. Gostisbehere was also the first rookie in NHL history to score four overtime goals in a season.

He continued to make history in the Flyers 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. His assist on Jakub Voracek‘s goal was the 100th point of his career. This made him the fastest Flyers defenseman drafted by the team to reach that mark. It took him 155 games to do so. Mark Howe holds the team record for the fastest defenseman to reach 100 points overall.

Ghost’s assist on Voracek’s goal was his 100th point in the @NHL and as a #Flyer. Congrats, @s_ghost14! pic.twitter.com/ZUIYoHjpUf — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 10, 2017

It’s no surprise that Gostisbehere found himself in the record books once again. He took the league by storm during his rookie season. His 17 goals and 29 assists in 64 games helped him finish second in Calder Trophy votes. It was the records he achieved during the season that was most impressive.

15-Game Point Streak

The streak began on January 19th and followed Gostisbehere through February 23rd when it ended in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He would break several records along the way to his 15-game point streak. At the time, Gostisbehere’s streak was the second longest in the league, behind Patrick Kane‘s 26-game streak.

“It was a special streak,” Gostisbehere told the Flyers website. “I really can’t thank my teammates and coaches [enough]. They helped me along the way, not letting me think about it too much, and the biggest thing, not getting a big head about it.

The streak was the longest by an NHL defenseman in more than 20 years. Chris Chelios was the last to have a streak that long. Chelios’ streak was during the 1995-96 season.

Gostisbehere also had the third-longest streak by any rookie since 1987-88. Teemu Selanne had a 17-game streak for the Winnipeg Jets. Paul Stastny holds the rookie record with a 20-game streak for the Colorado Avalanche.

Most Goals in A Season

Along with the 15-game streak, Gostisbehere also broke a franchise record for most goals scored in a season by a rookie defenseman. The record at the time was his 14th goal of the season, but he would finish with 17 by the end of the year.

The game in which Gostisbehere broke the record was a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was also the first game that he would score multiple times. A Flyers rookie defenseman hadn’t done so since 2003-04.

He wouldn’t quite reach the 20 goal mark, but it was an impressive record nonetheless.

Overtime Goals In A Season

Gostisbehere collected four overtime goals during his rookie season. He was the first rookie in history to score that many in a season. He was also the first in franchise history to do so. His third overtime goal also set a league record. Gostisbehere became the fastest player in NHL history to score three overtime goals. He reached the feat in just 17 games.

Overtime is a place that Gostisbehere has felt comfortable in. The mindset he has going into the extra period has helped.

“I wouldn’t say I want to get it and shoot right away,” Gostisbehere said. “You’ve got to let things develop. When you miss the net or make one wrong play, it’s coming right back down your throat.”

100th NHL Point

The list could go on and on, but it all comes back to the latest record that Gostisbehere broke. Scoring 100 points in the NHL is certainly something to celebrate. Breaking a team record while doing so makes it even better

Gostisbehere set up Voracek’s first-period goal against the Blackhawks to make it a 2-0 game. The old record had been held by Behn Wilson who reached 100 points in 163 games.

What a blast by Voracek! pic.twitter.com/0wd4O6Rsu5 — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) November 10, 2017

“It’s awesome, but of course I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” Gostisbehere said of reaching the century mark. He said it was “unbelievable” to do it with an organization that has “a lot of history.”

Mark Howe holds the overall franchise record as he recorded 100 points in 122 games. Howe did not begin his career with the Flyers, however, so he holds a different record.

