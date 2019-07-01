NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 31: Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by teammates on the bench after he scored in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 31, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New York Rangers 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Per an official team announcement, the New York Rangers traded Jimmy Vesey to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 3rd round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. After a disappointing season for everyone in a Rangers uniform, moving Vesey’s contract ($2,275,000 average annual value) puts the Rangers in a great position to make an offer to a marquee UFA.

Sabres trade 3rd round pick in 2021 to Rangers for forward Jimmy Vesey. Just like they did in 2016, when they traded a third-round pick to Nashville for Vesey. Vesey then opted to become UFA and sign with Rangers — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) July 1, 2019

The return for the Rangers may seem small on the surface, but a third round pick can add depth or serve as part of another future deal. Although Vesey may be coming off a career-high season in scoring (17 goals, 18 assists, 35 points), he was a defensive liability and did not have much depth to his game. The Sabres get the kind of players the Sabres need – cheap depth to support a promising young core of players, and they only surrender one pick in the process.

Options Open Up For The Rangers, Sabres

After trading Jimmy Vesey for a 2021 3rd round pick, the #Rangers now have $20,411,391 in projected cap space, with a roster of 18 (10F/6D/2G) Notable RFA’s:

Brendan Lemieux

Pavel Buchnevich

Jacob Trouba

Anthony Deangelohttps://t.co/QZwIPWiV0y pic.twitter.com/Ep5VyiZy0V — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2019

With the removal of Vesey’s contract, the Rangers now have over 20 million dollars in cap room as the free agent signing period begins. Although some of the biggest names are already off the board, The Rangers can still pursue several of the big targets left remaining, including some of the lower tier RFAs. For their pick, the Sabres receive a former Hobey Baker award winning forward. Vesey never became the star many thought he could be, and a change of scenery might be exactly what the former collegiate standout needs. Although he has a reputation as a 2-way player, he has literally one of the worst impacts in the NHL on his team’s ability to prevent scoring chances. A new start with new teammates may be just what Vesey needs.

Main Photo: NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 31: Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by teammates on the bench after he scored in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 31, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the New York Rangers 6-4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on