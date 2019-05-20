SOCHI, RUSSIA – MARCH 1, 2019: HC Sochi’s Yegor Rykov (front) and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl’s Staffan Kronwall in Leg 3 of the 2018/19 Season Kontinental Hockey League Western Conference quarterfinal playoff tie between HC Sochi and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl at Bolshoi Arena; HC Sochi won 3-2. Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS (Photo by Dmitry FeoktistovTASS via Getty Images)

The New York Rangers announced that they have signed defenceman Yegor Rykov to an entry-level contract. The Russian defenceman has never played in the NHL before as he has spent four seasons in the KHL. Rykov is a part of a run of young defensive signings with the New York Rangers.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with defenseman Yegor Rykov on an entry-level contract. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) 20. mája 2019

Rykov has been selected as the 132nd overall player by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In Feb. 2018, the Rangers acquired his rights from the Devils alongside a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft from New Jersey in exchange for forward Michael Grabner.

Rykov has skated in the KHL for the past four campaigns. In 157 games played, Rykov combined for five goals and 28 assists for 33 points. He played another 36 games in the KHL playoffs. The young Russian defenceman also won the Gagarin Cup in 2017 with the SKA St. Petersburg. Before the past season, SKA traded him to SK Sochi, where he finished the campaign with 12 points in 53 total games.

What Does This Mean For The Future

Rykov has certainly shown his qualities over the past few seasons spent in the KHL. He also helped the Russians to claim the silver medal at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was teammates with current Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in that tournament. Next year, Rykov helped Russia earn a bronze medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship

In the past few weeks, the Rangers have already acquired and then signed young defenceman Adam Fox. They have still three pending restricted free agents on their blueline with Neal Pionk, Fredrik Claesson and Anthony DeAngelo. The number of young and talented skaters on the Rangers roster grows, especially on their blue line. The 22-year-old left-handed Rykov will surely bring some hope for the Rangers.

