Former Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson with general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen. (Getty Images)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that President of Hockey Operations John Davidson will leave his position to accept the same title with the New York Rangers. Team owner John P. McConnell made the announcement early Friday afternoon.

#CBJ issue statements regarding president of hockey operations and alternate governor John Davidson.https://t.co/gGvC0c3Wd4 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) May 17, 2019

Davidson had been with Columbus since 2012 and helped the team get back on the winning track. The Jackets have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs four of the last six seasons. Columbus finally won its first post-season series in franchise history with a shocking sweep of the President Trophy winning Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Personally, I want to thank J.D. for his friendship and the many contributions that he and his wife, Diana, have made to the Blue Jackets and throughout our community,” said team president Mike Priest in a statement. “He helped us forge a winning culture based on preparation, hard work, accountability and honesty. He set the tone and hired talented people that put in place a plan to build the Blue Jackets through the draft and player development with the end goal being a team that could compete and have success at the highest-level on a yearly basis.

Team general manager Jarmo Kekalainen will fill Davidson’s role of alternate governor.

What it Means for the Future

It’s a homecoming for Davidson, who was a goalie for the team. He helped the club reach the 1979 Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Montreal Canadiens. Davidson then moved to the broadcast booth in 1983. He formed critically acclaimed partnerships with Sam Rosen and Mike “Doc” Emrick.

The Ottawa, Ontario native was then named President of Hockey Operations for the St. Louis Blues in 2006. He served with the Blues until 2012 and Davidson moved to the Blue Jackets where he helped the team develop a winning culture.

The Rangers are in the middle of a rebuild and Davidson could help speed that along. He will likely replace Glen Sather, who stepped down recently.

Former Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson with general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen. (Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on