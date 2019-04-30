BUFFALO, NY – DECEMBER 31: Adam Fox #8 of United States celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Finland in the third period during the IIHF World Junior Championship at KeyBank Center on December 31, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded unsigned defenseman Adam Fox to the New York Rangers. In return, the Rangers have sent a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft to Carolina. The third-round pick in 2020 becomes a second-round pick if Fox plays 30 games with the Rangers prior to the 2020 NHL Draft.

Adam Fox’s rights have been traded by the ‘Canes to NYR for a 2nd this year and a conditional 2nd next year. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) April 30, 2019

Adam Fox was selected 66th overall in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. In 2018, the Flames traded the rights to Fox to the Carolina Hurricanes in a big deal involving Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and Noah Hanifin. Fox wasn’t sure about his signing with Carolina. Now, the Hurricanes have decided to pursue his trade.

Fox spent his past three seasons playing with the Harvard University. He was named as the rookie of the year in the NCAA in 2016-17. That same year he helped his team advance to the Frozen Four national tournament. In 2017, Fox skated in the World Junior Championships, where he won the gold medal with the United States. One year later, he won the bronze medal with the USA in the same tournament.

What Does This Mean For The Future

Fox collected 116 points in 97 career games in the NCAA with the Harvard University. The right-handed defenceman offers offensive production while displaying tremendous skating and overall play. The Rangers will hope to sign the 21-year-old blueliner and see him in the NHL next season.

The Rangers missed the playoffs last year and they are willing to give a chance to the young talent. He adds a lot of hope to an already young Rangers blue-line. Hopes will clearly be high for Fox as he heads into the 2019-2020 season.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on