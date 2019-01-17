NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Mats Zuccarello #36, Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Adam McQuaid #54 of the New York Rangers defend the net against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on October 04, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

February 25th is approaching quickly. Last Word On Hockey is here to bring you all the latest talk and analysis from around the league with our daily NHL Trade Rumours segments! Today we’ll take a look at rumours surrounding the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers including Mats Zuccarello.

Florida Panthers – Kiselevich

Rumour: NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that Panthers general manager Dale Tallon has made it known to teams that Bogdan Kiselevich is available.

Some expectation the Florida Panthers will be active in trade circles. GM Dale Tallon has let teams know depth Dman Bogden Kiselevich is available. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 16, 2019

Analysis: Starting todays NHL trade rumours, we have the Panthers. The Panthers brought Kiselevich over from the KHL in June of last year on a one year contract looking for defensive depth. After averaging less than 15 minutes a night, he owns 8 points in 31 games. For teams looking to bolster their blueline, Kiselevich could be a solid third-line upgrade.

Florida Panthers – Pysyk

Rumour: Also, Elliotte Friedman noted that Florida is willing to move Mark Pysyk in his 31 Thoughts article on Wednesday.

Analysis: Pysyk’s season has been disappointing. The Panthers season overall has been underwhelming, though. You can bet the team is looking to move out some pieces while they can still get something in return. Pysyk’s got one year left in his contract at $2.73 million, although his actual salary is $800,000 higher than that. It would be in the Panthers best interest to move him while he still has value for them.

New York Rangers

Rumour: ESPN.com states in the sites NHL trade deadline preview that the Rangers are looking to move winger Mats Zuccarello.

Analysis: The Rangers are in the midst of a rebuild. Mats Zuccarello has an expiring contract, and his production has faltered this season. Thus, the move seems almost inevitable. If the Rangers opt to trade Zuccarello, he could fetch them a middle round draft pick and possibly a prospect if they play their cards right.

Reports are floating around that the Edmonton Oilers have inquired about him in their search for scoring depth. The Dallas Stars are another potential landing spot for Zuccarello. The Stars need to make some upgrades if they hope to keep heading toward that playoff hill that Tyler Seguin is pulling them up. He could be a bargain for Dallas, as they’re working with limited cap space (less than $4 million, as projected by Cap Friendly at the trade deadline.)

Adam McQuaid

Rumour: theforthperiod.com has New York Rangers defenseman Adam McQuaid as #24 on top 30 Trade Watch List. They list the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs among teams thought to be interested.

Analysis: McQuaid is another player who could add depth to a team’s defensive group. After spending most of the season on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, McQuaid only owns three assists. He’s a physical presence on the ice, and that could be an attractive quality when teams like the Penguins and Leafs are sniffing around.

It’s well known that the Leafs are looking to beef up their defence and could benefit from McQuaid’s big body. Pittsburgh could use him as a cushion if they’re looking at a deep playoff run to pad their blueline in case of injuries.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on