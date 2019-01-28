NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 12: Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers high-fives the bench after scoring the game-winning goal during the third period of the game against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on January 12, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Rangers won 2-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Mats Zuccarello of the New York Rangers is listed as day to day due to a foot infection. Zuccarello did not skate with the Rangers this morning. It is very probable that Zuccarello will be out for the Rangers, as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. New York then continues its schedule with a game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night later this week.

The Norwegian forward is not having a great season so far in New York. Zuccarello played in 35 games this year and collected 24 points and is combined -14. Zuccarello has already missed 14 games during the current campaign due to injuries.

The Rangers resumed their practices following All-Star and bye week breaks this morning. Zuccarello was not skating. Prior to the lengthy break, the Rangers were able to win three straight games and currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference nine points out of a playoff spot. The final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference is currently held by the Pittsburgh Penguins with 58 points.

Would an absence mean a trade incoming?

It is not a secret that the Rangers are trying to shop Mats Zuccarello as they have been since the last season. However, a trade has not happened yet. Zuccarello is set to become an unrestricted free agent in six months. There is a slight possibility that the real concern is not a severe injury, but the Rangers are simply trying to prevent worsening Zuccarello´s foot problems before trading him.

Despite winning four of their last five games, the Rangers are well out of playoff contention. It would make sense for them to trade him as he is a 31-year old upcoming UFA winger. Zuccarello has been red-hot as of late, recording four goals and five assists in his last five outings. A trade possibility looms over Zuccarello as the trade deadline approaches.

