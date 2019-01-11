BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 27: Boston Bruins right wing Rick Nash (61) celebrates beating Carolina Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling (33) during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes on February 27, 2018, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The bruins defeated the Hurricanes 4-3 (OT). (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unrestricted free agent left winger, Rick Nash, has decided to retire. He made the announcement Friday, via a message from his agent. Nash, who finished last season with the Boston Bruins, revealed that he continues to suffer post-concussion symptoms from an injury suffered last season.

Statement from Joe Resnick of Top Shelf Sports Management Inc. @Topshelf_TSSM on behalf of his client Rick Nash pic.twitter.com/rc7wu3wZNE — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 11, 2019

Over his 15-year NHL career, Rick Nash has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins. He was drafted first overall in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft by the Blue Jackets and spent the next nine seasons there, winning the Maurice Richard Trophy in 2004. During the summer of 2012, he was traded to the Rangers. The London, Ontario native helped New York reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and Eastern Conference Final in 2015. Following the announcement of a rebuild last season by the front office, Nash was traded to the Bruins to help on their postseason run.

Last season he scored 21 goals and 13 assists for 34 points in 71 games while in a Rangers and Bruins sweater. He also added just 28 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 52.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +5.8. Nash put up three goals and two assists for five points in 12 playoff games, as the Bruins lost in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nash became an unrestricted free agent on July 1st but had already announced that he would not be signing with any time and was taking time to determine his future. Today’s announcement and the revelation of his post-concussion symptoms shed more light on what was going on at the time.

International Accomplishments

While Nash did not win the Stanley Cup during his career, he does have a pair of Olympic Gold Medals. He represented Canada in both 2010 and 2014. He also has a Gold Medal from the IIHF World Championships. Nash also won the tournament MVP award in 2007.

