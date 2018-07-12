The New York Rangers signed free agent forward Cody McLeod to a one-year contract.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Cody McLeod on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/Ko3ZqrM178 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 12, 2018

Over his 11-year NHL career, McLeod has played for the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, and the Rangers. He has put up 71 goals and 55 assists for 126 career points in 738 career games. McLeod began his NHL career as an undrafted free agent signed by the Avalanche in 2006

Last season he scored one goal and added just three assists for four points, splitting his time between the Predators and the Rangers. He also added 111 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 38.35 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -9.98.

What This Means for the Future

If the departure of John Tavares has New York Islanders, this should have them feeling a bit better. McLeod is, simply put, a not an NHL caliber forward. His 28% goals for percentage last season slightly overstates the problem; expected goals suggests his team should net about 38% of the goals while he is on the ice. It’s an improvement, but still not a player that should be seeing regular shifts in the National Hockey League.

The move suggests the Rangers are doing their best to acquire Jack Hughes in the 2019 draft. That or McLeod is lording some very personal information over Jeff Gorton.

Although McLeod was once a double-digit goal scorer, he’s failed to hit that mark in 10 seasons, notching 8 goals just twice. His totals from the last two seasons combined don’t crack the double-digit barrier, and he only has 15 more career points than he had PIM’s last season.

McLeod is a throwback to an older age of hockey, and while he might be an intimidating force on the ice – he had 13 fights last season – it comes at the cost of wins.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on